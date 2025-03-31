Fresno student accepted to 15 universities, including four Ivy League schools

Central East High School student Samuel Ruiz-Macias has some big decisions to make after being accepted to 15 universities, including four Ivy League schools.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local high school student has some big decisions to make after being accepted to 15 universities.

Samuel Ruiz-Macias is a Central East High School student where he is the senior class president and class valedictorian.

Out of all the schools Samuel applied to, he was accepted into four Ivy League schools, which include Columbia, U-Penn, Yale and Harvard.

Samuel wants to study political science and go to law school to become a lawyer.

''I would have never expected this in a million years, I have been really fortunate, it's just something that's so shocking I can't even come to terms with it because of how big it is,'' he said.

Samuel's inspirational story has gone viral on social media.

He is a first-generation student born to immigrant parents and says they have been the backbone of his educational success.