Fresno Unified offering more than 100 free summer camps to kids TK-12th grade

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Following the pomp and circumstance of graduation, many students will hit the books for summer school in June, but in July they can take part in new experiences.

"We want all of our Fresno Unified kiddos to go to summer school and then they finish up their summer with a big bang -- with the summer camps," FUSD Director of Expanded Learning Connie Cha said.

Cha says the camps are coming back bigger and better than ever.

"We have grown to offering over 15,000 individual student spots," Cha said.

From STEM courses to foodie favorites, there's something for every child to enjoy.

The popular "Shake it off" camp featuring all things Taylor Swift will make a return.

So will the turn tables and instruments for "Making a Banda."

There's a fair share of new opportunities for students, including a creative Hello Kitty camp.

Students can leap, climb and roll at the new Ninja camp.

Or they can get outdoors and underwater at Millerton lake with "Diving Adventures."

"So how many kids can say they spent they were able to spend their summer at the lake, but not just playing at the lake, diving at the lake?" Cha said.

The camps are free of charge and available to all students TK to 12th grade.

Transportation is available.

Each camp is one week long, so students have the opportunity to sign up for three different camps.

Some camps are only half day while others are full-day.

Meals and snacks are provided for all attendees.

This will be the fourth year FUSD has offered the summer camps and they say they see the impact it has on kids.

"This really has allowed our students to grow and experience things that you can't fit in in the regular school year," Cha said.

Cha says they're working hard to get everything ready so they can welcome students in July.

"We are excited to see what's going to come out of this summer because it's going to help design and drive what we're going to bring in next summer and hopefully many more summers to come," Cha said.

With more than 100 total camps available, there's something for everyone.

Registration is still open and thousands of spots are still available.

