Fresno Yosemite International Airport unveils new security checkpoint as expansion continues

Once through security, global travelers will be treated to a celebration of the Central Valley in the form of a massive mural.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Every year, millions of people travel through the Fresno Yosemite International Airport.

Amid record-breaking traffic, the city announced a major expansion project called "FAT Forward."

"This isn't just about construction, this is about commitment," says Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer. "A commitment by the city of Fresno. To modernize our airport, grow with the community and offer travelers a more enjoyable and efficient experience."

It's a relief to anyone who had waited in lines stretching back to baggage claim.

"This upgraded checkpoint brings faster screening, more space and advanced technology with up to five passenger lanes with greater efficiency," Dyer said. "The truth is that it's going to expand later to six."

Once through security, global travelers will be treated to a celebration of the Central Valley in the form of a massive mural created by South Valley artists Colleen Mitchell-Veyna and Kelsey Gilles.

"We are very grateful to be a part of this and extremely excited for all the passengers to be welcomed to the Fresno airport," Gilles said.

Construction is still underway on the next phase of terminal expansion.

Action News received a behind-the-scenes tour of the new two-gate concourse and expanded U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility -- a true international airport experience.

The gates will offer a better experience for international travelers and will allow airlines to turn planes faster, making more service possible.

"With over 2.6 million passengers in 2024 and even more expected this year, FYI is ready for more growth," Dyer said. "This project strengthens our case for new airlines and a larger international arrival facility, three times the size of our current one."

The new international gates are expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

