Fresno's first Randy's Donuts location sets grand opening date

The iconic Randy's Donuts shop has announced when it will open its first Fresno location to the public.

The iconic Randy's Donuts shop has announced when it will open its first Fresno location to the public.

The iconic Randy's Donuts shop has announced when it will open its first Fresno location to the public.

The iconic Randy's Donuts shop has announced when it will open its first Fresno location to the public.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The iconic Randy's Donuts shop has announced when it will open its doors to the public.

The location across from Fresno State on Shaw and Maple avenues will have its grand opening on April 15.

Last week, the business held a private soft opening event for family and friends.

But soon, you'll be able to get a taste of the donuts that have been featured in "Iron Man 2", "The Simpsons" and a Red Hot Chili Peppers music video.

Aside from donuts, they also plan to sell drinks and breakfast items.

Two other locations are already in the works, one in northwest Fresno and another in Clovis.