Fresno's Xavier Worthy lone bright spot in Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LIX loss

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday night.

A victory marked in revenge for the Eagles, who lost this exact matchup just two years ago in Super Bowl LVII.

Despite the blowout loss, Fresno native Xavier Worthy served as the solo shining star for Kansas City's offense.

The rookie WR hauled in 8 catches for 157 yards and two touchdowns.

Down 34-0 late in the third quarter, QB Patrick Mahomes finally got the Chiefs on the board with a 24-yard touchdown pass to the Central High graduate.

In garbage time, Mahomes would once again fire a strike to the streaking Worthy to cut the deficit to 20 late in the fourth.

Worthy's 157 yards receiving ranks 5th all-time in Super Bowl games, trailing hall-of-farmers like Jerry Rice (215), Isaac Bruce (162), and Lynn Swann (161).

With the win, Philadelphia snags its second Super Bowl Championship in franchise history, ending Kansas City's bid to become the first team to ever three-peat as Super Bowl Champs.

