Fresno's Xavier Worthy takes podium at Super Bowl's opening night

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Super Bowl week officially kicked off in New Orleans Monday night.

Both the Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) and Kansas City Chiefs (15-2) took the field at the Caesars Superdome for media night.

One of the major players to take the podium for questions - Chiefs rookie WR and Central High School alum Xavier Worthy.

Since the start of 2024, it's been nothing but a series of wins for the rising star.

In March of last year, he'd run the fastest 40-yard dash in NFL combine history (4.21 seconds).

That speed caught the attention of NFL scouts - not to mention his future QB Patrick Mahomes.

Kansas City's front office appeared to agree with their franchise player, ultimately trading up in the first round of the draft to take Worthy with the 28th overall pick.

It didn't take long for Worthy to make an impression, scoring on his first-ever touch in an NFL game.

Six months later, Worthy is fresh off being the leading receiver for the Chiefs in the AFC Championship victory against the Buffalo Bills en route to Super Bowl LIX.

He also set the franchise record for most touchdowns from scrimmage by a rookie with 10.

On Monday night, the 21-year-old spoke to the media about his mindset heading into the biggest game of his young career.

"Enjoy all the stuff that's coming around, just having fun with the media," Worthy said. "When the game time comes just mentally lock in and prepare myself for war."

The Chiefs are currently favored by (-1.5) against Philadelphia.

If Kansas City can pull off the victory, they will become the first team to three-peat in the Super Bowl era.

Kickoff is set for 3:30pm from New Orleans.

