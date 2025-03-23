FresYes Fest in downtown Fresno provides big boost to local businesses

Local businesses happily looked forward to the thousands of attendees that filled downtown Fresno Saturday for FresYes Fest.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Thousands gathered in Downtown Fresno on Saturday afternoon for FresYes.

Fulton Street was transformed for the annual celebration of all things Fresno.

An event businesses in the area are grateful for.

"This is truly the Super Bowl for here on Fulton Street," BeSpoke general manager Owen Martinez said.

Tucked away from the crowds of people, Bespoke offers a relaxing environment for FresYes attendees.

Martinez says the annual block party is something the bar and lounge looks forward to every year.

"If you come down here, everyone here is very much aligned to do what they can for the steady. Specifically for downtown and we really want to make sure that we're putting out, hey there's a beacon of excitement and fun that's out here for Fresno," he said.

The family-friendly event stretches from Tulare to Inyo Street, filled with photo opportunities, live music, vendors, and of course the food.

"I've had about three different things, from birria tacos, to potatoes or potato skins I should say, and now we got this lovely corn dog here," attendee Josiah Lopez said.

Attendees say FresYes brings back what they loved about the Art Hop events.

They say that since the city made changes to the event, there have been fewer street vendors.

"I like coming to FresYes just because now we don't have the food options like Art Hop had," attendee Carlos Lopez said.

But for several attendees, FresYes is more than just the food or fun. It's about supporting people.

"This is a really good place for people to come because this is where everyone can come in a community and kind of share what they have to offer," attendee Alizaya Mills said.

