Friends remember 15-year-old who drowned in San Joaquin River

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Investigators say 15-year-old Nixon Guerra went into the San Joaquin River to retrieve a ball Sunday afternoon, but the swift current took him away.

"I was just thinking of the worst because he didn't know how to swim," says Cesar Cermeno. "In my head, I already knew what was about to happen."

It happens too often. Nixon is the 9th person to drown in our area this summer.

Several of the others did not know how to swim either, which is preventable.

"Because we live in the Valley, every other house has a pool," Bullfrog Swim School Owner Darla Bartell. "We're around waterways, we're around canals, so you have to know how to swim in our environment."

Bulldog Swim School in Clovis teaches people of all ages how to swim -- that includes adults.

"We teach hundreds of adults each year," Bartell said. "They do come in a little bit nervous, but once they accomplish their swimming goals, they're excited and then bring the rest of their families, so that's nice."

Before any summer pool parties, make sure you've designated someone to keep an eye on the water the whole time, especially when kids are swimming.

If you're heading to a river or lake, a life jacket is essential. Be sure that it is properly secured before getting in the water.

Adults and children should wear them to prevent another tragedy.

Nixon's friend has set up a GoFundMe page to help his family pay for funeral expenses.

As you finalize your Independence Day plans, be safe on the water.

