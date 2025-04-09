Full list of Easter celebrations, egg hunts and Good Friday mass services in Central California

Easter is around the corner and many organizations are holding events across Central California, including egg hunts and other celebrations.

Here's a full list of the upcoming events:

FRESNO COUNTY

Friday, April 11

Fresno Street Eats: Eggs

TIME : 5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

ADDRESS : Tioga-Sequoia Beer Garden

INFORMATION : You can't go a day without hearing about eggs, but here's an idea: Let's get creative and eat some delicious foods with eggs as a featured ingredient! Fresno Street Eats is bringing you an Egg themed event for April, teaming up once again with our friends at Tioga Sequoia Beer Garden for a night of food, beer and fun! The lineup is TBA, but expect Eggs on all sorts of fun items. It's all happening Friday, April 11 from 5-10p. We'll have beer, music from Teezzy Radio ready for the dance floor, shopping vendors and more! Admission is free. All ages are welcome.

Saturday, April 12

Eggfest @ Fresno Discovery Center

TIME : 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

ADDRESS : Fresno Discovery Center

INFORMATION : Just $1! Hop into spring at Fresno Discovery Center's annual EggFest! Enjoy exciting egg hunts, games, and local shopping, plus the Valley's best food vendors and fun activities for kids at every turn. It's a day of family fun you won't want to miss!

Orange Cove Annual Easter Event

TIME : 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

ADDRESS : James Eaton Park, Orange Cove

INFORMATION : Join us at Eaton Park for the City of Orange Cove Annual Easter Event on Saturday, April 12, 2025.(10 AM - 1 PM) Lots of candy, fun activities, music, pictures with the Easter Bunny, and more! Don't forget your Easter basket for the EGG HUNT.

Gill Kerman Chevrolet's First Annual Easter Egg Hunt

TIME : 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.

ADDRESS : Gill Chevrolet, Kerman

INFORMATION : Gill Kerman Chevrolet is happy to announce we are holding our first Annual EASTER EGG HUNT!! Come out with the family and enjoy the search and festivities!! There will be a raffle for all who come for a free Oil Change.

Thursday, April 17

Fairyland Easter Event

TIME : 4:30 p.m.

ADDRESS : Frank H Ball Community Center

INFORMATION : Step into a magical forest at our Fairyland Spring Event! Enjoy themed crafts, family games, and an exciting egg hunt for kids ages 3-16.

Friday, April 18

Roller Skate With The Easter Bunny

TIME : 11:00 a.m.

ADDRESS : 2881 Peach Ave, Clovis CA

INFORMATION : Roller Skate with the EASTER BUNNY! Hop into the fun this spring with skating, music, and a special bunny guest!

Saturday, April 19

Fresno Spring Eggstravaganza

TIME : 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

ADDRESS : 7055 N Blythe Ave, Fresno CA

INFORMATION : THIS EVENT IS OPEN TO THE PUBLIC. We are so egg-cited to celebrate spring with you at our family friendly event for all little learners at our center and in our community.

Selma Spring Eggstravaganza!

TIME : 11:00 a.m.

ADDRESS : 1880 Art Gonzales Pkwy, Selma CA

INFORMATION : Hop on over to Pioneer Village for the Spring Eggstravaganza! Join us on April 19th for a hoppin' good time at our annual Spring Eggstravaganza!

Saturday, April 19 - Sunday, April 20

Reedley Easter Weekend Egg Hunt

TIME : 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

ADDRESS : 6943 S Reed Ave, Reedley, CA

INFORMATION : Back by popular demand, we'll be hosting our Easter weekend event once again, and would love to invite you to join in the fun! We'll be open 10am-5pm Saturday and Sunday like normal, with steam train ticket prices being $5 station-to-station or $10 round trip. Easter Egg hunts will be at 12 noon and 2 pm on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets for the egg hunt cost $6 per child, ages 2 years to 10 years old will be able to participate.

Sunday, April 20

Easter Extravaganza Skate

TIME : 2:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

ADDRESS : 2881 Peach Ave, Clovis CA

INFORMATION : $16 admission includes skating, Easter egg hunt, 20 credit game card, and a meet-n-greet with the Easter Bunny. $6 skate rental. Find the Golden egg to win a 25 credit game card.

MADERA COUNTY

Saturday, April 12

Easter Egg Scramble

TIME : 9:00 a.m.

ADDRESS : Edward Ray Park, Chowchilla

INFORMATION : Fun Activities, Easter Scramble, Pancake Breakfast, hosted by the city of Chowchilla.

GVBC Spring Festival

TIME : 9:00 a.m.

ADDRESS : 12414 Rd 37, Madera, CA

INFORMATION : Come join us for our 11th Annual Spring Festival April 12, 2025. From 9am-1pm. Lot's of vendors, games, bounce house, food, and a Easter Egg Hunt for ages 12 & under.

Madera Police: Egg-Stra Special Event

TIME : 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

ADDRESS : Softball Fields @ Schnoor & Industrial

INFORMATION : Madera Police Department will host the Egg-Stra Special Event on April 12 at the Town and Country Park softball fields, beginning at 10:30 a.m. There will be three egg hunt age groups (1-3, 4-7, 8-12). The egg hunt will begin for all ages at 10:30 a.m.Madera Eats will host an event, as well as craft vendors, and games. Bubbles and the Easter Bunny will be available for photos.The event is also sponsored by the California Highway Patrol, Madera County Sheriff's Office, Madera County Probation, madera County District Attorney, Cal Fire and the City of Madera Parks and Community Services Department.

Thursday, April 17 - Saturday, April 19

Grocery Outlet: Easter Egg Hunt

TIME : 7:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

ADDRESS : Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, Oakhurst, Ca

INFORMATION : Easter Egg Hunt at Oakhurst Grocery Outlet! Hop through the store and hunt for hidden Easter Eggs filled with surprises: $1, $3, $5... even $25 coupons!

Saturday, April 19

Spring Egg Hunt

TIME : 5:00 p.m.

ADDRESS : 7 Rivers Pickers, 40879 Hwy 41, Oakhurst

INFORMATION : Egg hunt inside of 7 Rivers Pickers. 24 eggs have been hidden in the store by our little bunnies. Find an egg, bring it to the counter, we open it and grab your prize!! One per person per day until all eggs have been found or 4/19/25 whichever comes first!

Easter Egg Hunt At Bass Lake

TIME : 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

ADDRESS : The Pines Resort, Bass Lake

INFORMATION : Join us for our annual Easter Egg Hunt in Pines Village! We'll have thousands of eggs hidden for children to find, including a special golden egg with a special prize. We'll also have age groups for children to ensure everyone has a chance to participate: 1:15pm - ages 4 and under, 1:30pm - ages 5-7, 1:45pm - ages 8-12. And don't forget to take a picture with the Easter Bunny, so mark your calendars and get ready for a fun-filled day!

MERCED COUNTY

Saturday, April 12

Atwater Easter Egg Hunt

TIME : 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

ADDRESS : Veteran's Park, Atwater, CA

INFORMATION : Join Us for an Egg-citing Easter Egg Hunt! Hop on over and celebrate with us on April 12, 2025 for an Easter Egg Hunt like no other! What's in store? Tons of colorful eggs hidden. Prizes, treats, and surprises for ages 2-12.

Wednesday, April 16

Ballico-Cressey USD Preschool Easter Egg Hunt

TIME : 10:00 a.m.

ADDRESS : Ballico Park

INFORMATION : ONLY FOR BALLICO-CRESSEY UINIFIED SCHOOL AREA KIDS

Saturday, April 19

33rd Annual Kiddieland Easter Egg Hunt

TIME : 9:00 a.m.

ADDRESS : Kiddieland, Merced

INFORMATION : Saturday, April 19th get ready for an egg-citing adventure at Kiddieland's Easter Egg Hunt! Join us for a day filled with fun, prizes, candy, rides, the Easter Bunny & Friends! The Egg Hunt is Free & open to all children. Kiddieland is open after the hunt at normal prices & hours (10:00 am-2:00 pm). Be there at 9:00 am & the first egg hunt starts at 9:15 am, the next hunt is at 9:30 am!

Kids Discovery Station Easter Egg Hunt

TIME : 10:00 a.m.

ADDRESS : Kids Discovery Station, Merced

INFORMATION : On Saturday, April 19th, Kids Discovery Station will host its annual Easter Egg Hunt. Find 5 hidden eggs in the museum and get a prize from 10 to 11am, take pictures with the Easter Bunny from 11 to 1pm, and have your face painted after 3pm while exploring the museum's various exhibits! Do lots of fun crafts throughout the museum and play Easter-themed games.

Gustine Egg Hunt

TIME : 10:00 a.m.

ADDRESS : Harry Schmidt Park, Gustine, CA

INFORMATION : GUSTINE LIONS CLUB ANNUAL EGG HUNT

Sunday, April 20

Easter Sunday Hotel Mission De Oro

TIME : Starts at 11:00 a.m.

ADDRESS : Mission De Oro, Santa Nella, CA

INFORMATION : Complete with an annual Easter egg hunt and buffet. The Easter bunny will be on hand for photos until 1pm. Please note that the egg hunt begins at 12pm sharp. Reservations for dining are strongly encouraged; please call 209.829.7506

TULARE COUNTY

Saturday, April 12

Tulare Community Easter Egg Hunt

TIME : 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

ADDRESS : 1781 E Prosperity Ave, Tulare CA

INFORMATION : Join us for a free egg hunt! We will have multiple egg hunts (staggered times) for different ages so that every child can have fun. See you there!

Friday, April 18

Roller Towne Easter Egg Hunt And Skate

TIME : 1:00 p.m.

ADDRESS : 520 S Linwood St, Visalia CA

INFORMATION : Hop on over to Roller Towne on April 18th for our Easter egg hunt and skate, make sure to bring your own basket to join in on the family fun event!!

Visalia Senior Eggstravaganza Luncheon

TIME : 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

ADDRESS : Visalia Senior Center

INFORMATION : Hop on over for a delicious celebration with an egg-cellent egg hunt filled with smiles and laughter. Seating is limited, grab your tickets at Visalia Senior Center.

Saturday, April 19

Visalia Free Egg Hunt

TIME : 10:00 a.m.

ADDRESS : Conyer Elementary School, Visalia

INFORMATION : This year we are bringing back this huge event at the Conyer Elementary field where we will have bounce houses, a cake walk, photo booths, special characters, an Easter craft and food trucks! This is going to be so much fun. So, gather your family and join us on Saturday, April 19 from 10:00am to 1:00pm for an amazing pre-Easter celebration.

Visalia Pal Easter Egg Hunt

TIME : 10:00 a.m.

ADDRESS : Lincoln Oval, Visalia CA

INFORMATION : Visalia Police Activities League (PAL) would like to present our Annual Lincoln Oval Park PAL Easter Egg Hunt. The Egg Hunt will begin at 10:00 am. We will have over 4500 eggs hidden within the park and each egg will have a prize. Many other eggs will contain tickets for an even bigger prize. The Easter bunny will also be present to meet and greet the kids in attendance. Bring your own basket to enjoy the egg hunt. There will be an egg hunt for toddlers and an egg hunt for the older children. Parents are encouraged to bring a camera to record the special moment. Admission to the event is free and sponsored by Visalia PAL.

Tulare Easter Eggstravaganza

TIME : 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

ADDRESS : Tulare FBC

INFORMATION : Tulare, you're invited to our Easter Eggstravaganza at Tulare First Baptist Church! Join us on Saturday, April 19, from 10 AM - 12 PM for a fun-filled morning the whole family will love!

KINGS COUNTY

Friday, April 18

Egg Hunt In Civic Park

TIME : 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

ADDRESS : Civic Park, Hanford

INFORMATION : Thanks to a generous contribution from Anthem Blue Cross Medi-Cal, Hanford Parks and Community Services can once again offer a free Easter Egg Hunt on Friday, April 18. The event will also feature delicious food vendors, creative arts and crafts, games, and photos with the Easter bunny. Egg baskets will be provided!

Saturday, April 19