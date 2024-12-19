Fani Willis disqualified from Georgia case against Trump, but indictment still stands

The Georgia Court of Appeals has disqualified Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from her prosecution of President-elect Donald Trump and his co-defendants in their election interference case.

"After carefully considering the trial court's findings in its order, we conclude that it erred by failing to disqualify DA Willis and her office," the court ruled.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks during a news conference, Aug. 14, 2023, in Atlanta. AP Photo/John Bazemore, File

The indictment against Trump still stands.

Trump and 18 others pleaded not guilty last year to all charges in a sweeping racketeering indictment for alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state of Georgia.

Defendants Kenneth Chesebro, Sidney Powell, Jenna Ellis and Scott Hall subsequently took plea deals in exchange for agreeing to testify against other defendants.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.