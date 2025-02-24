Fundraiser held in Valley to help family impacted by Southern California fires

Southern California families continue to deal with the devastation from the Palisades and Eaton Fires.

Southern California families continue to deal with the devastation from the Palisades and Eaton Fires.

Southern California families continue to deal with the devastation from the Palisades and Eaton Fires.

Southern California families continue to deal with the devastation from the Palisades and Eaton Fires.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Southern California families continue to deal with the devastation from the Palisades and Eaton Fires.

As they start the long journey to recovery, our community is working to help support fire survivors.

Jeff Boos grew up in Fresno and lived in Altadena with his wife and children.

They were forced to evacuate on January 7 when the flames burned through their neighborhood.

Boos says he went back to the remains of his burned-down home Friday.

'It's apocalyptic, it's just really sad," he said. "It's my wife's childhood home. We had been remodeling it for three years, just moved in on Dec 20. It was just a surreal thing.''

Jeff says his wife grew up in Altadena, and her parents and sister also lost their homes in the fire.

To help the Boos family, a special fundraiser was held Saturday night at Copper River Bluffs on Moffat Lane.

VP Social hosted ''An Evening of Elegance and Impact'.'

It featured a silent auction and raffles. There was live music, food and drinks.

Christian White, the Co-Founder of VP Social says they wanted to put on an impactful event to bring the community together while helping the family out.

'To be able to help somebody where they've been hit, they've lost something, in this case, the home, been displaced, it gives you appreciation for what you have," White said. "It also just feels awesome to help out in some way, whether that's through resources or a monetary contribution, which we are doing.''

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Boos Family.

If you would like to help their recovery effort, visit their GoFundMe page.

