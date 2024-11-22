Funeral for beloved Parlier police officer

PARLIER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Family, friends and community members will gather to say their final goodbyes to a beloved Parlier police officer.

Juan Rodriguez will be laid to rest at Smith Mountain Cemetery in Dinuba at 2 pm Friday.

A procession took place Thursday for Officer Rodriguez, as his casket was moved to multiple sites.

Officer Rodriguez was assigned to Parlier High School as a resource officer.

He passed away on November 9 from health issues, and a vigil was just held Monday night.

The Superintendent of the school district said he saw firsthand the influence Officer Rodriguez had in the lives of the students.

