The training group has operated out of the airport for about five years and does jumps at Veterans Day, Flag Day and Freedom Fest.

Funeral for U.S. Navy Sailor killed in training out of Porterville Airport

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Family and friends will gather Monday for a special procession to move the body of a US Navy Sailor who died in a parachute training mission out of the Porterville Airport.

Special Warfare Boat Operator Second Class Noah Tobin died during a naval parachute course.

Tobin had been a servicemember since October of 2021.

He was part of a team stationed in Virginia; however, the Navy stated that Tobin was from California.

Action News recently spoke to community members, who said they were heartbroken by the incident.

"It's a punch in the gut because for the last two years, they've been out here training and we see them almost every day," says Luis Avila.

The military training group's website claims to take safety precautions, including having a 174-acre landing space and only hosting one military unit at a time.

An investigation into what led to the sailor's death remains ongoing.

A police escort and community caravan will escort Tobin's body from Myers Funeral Home in Porterville at 7 am Monday.

From Porterville, it will travel on Interstate 15 to Castaic, then to Corona and then to a funeral home in Escondido.

You're asked to please wear patriotic colors and bring American flags if you wish.