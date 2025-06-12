FUSD diploma misprints not putting a damper on graduations

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Unified School District wrapped up its final day of graduations Wednesday.

"Class of 2025, we did it," Hoover High graduate Benjamin Munoz said.

Thousands of seniors walked across the stage this week-diploma in hand.

But roughly 3500 diplomas were a reprint after the first version had Misty Her's title as "Interim Superintendent."

The version most students receive have her updated title of "Superintendent of Schools."

Staff at Design Science Middle College High School told Action News their graduates weren't getting the reprinted diplomas.

Misty Her was not available for comment on Wednesday.

The fix cost the district $1.73 each, totaling roughly $6000-frustrating some who took the issue to the Fresno Teachers Association.

"We're essentially wasting taxpayer funds on this, and that should be concerning to not just those who have students in the classroom but to everybody," FTA president Manuel Bonilla said.

Many online agree with the FTA.

Some call it a waste of money. One person shared, "Misty Her should pay for that herself."

But plenty at Hoover High's graduation Wednesday say they didn't even know the diplomas had to be reprinted, and didn't think it affected them.

"As long as I graduated, that's all that matters," Munoz said.

Hoover graduate, Kaylah Xiong, echoed that message after celebrating with her family.

"I just want it to tell me I'm done and I'm done," she stated.

Students are grateful for the memorable years they spent at Hoover High.

"My friends are great, the people are great, the staff I loved each and every one of my teachers, senior yea,r they helped a lot," Hoover graduate, Elizabeth Vargas said.

Many students who spoke to Action News plan to stay in the Central Valley after graduation, with some attending Fresno City College in the fall.