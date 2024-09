Eagle Mountain Casino reopens after gas leak leads to evacuation in Porterville

A casino in Porterville has reopened after it was evacuated due to a gas leak on Thursday night.

A casino in Porterville has reopened after it was evacuated due to a gas leak on Thursday night.

A casino in Porterville has reopened after it was evacuated due to a gas leak on Thursday night.

A casino in Porterville has reopened after it was evacuated due to a gas leak on Thursday night.

PORTERVILLE, (KFSN) -- A casino in Porterville has reopened after it was evacuated due to a gas leak on Thursday night.

The Porterville Fire Department says crews were called out to Eagle mountain Casino for a report of a gas leak.

As a precaution, everyone was evacuated from the casino.

After an hours-long closure, the casino has now reopened after gas and fire officials deemed the building safe.

Officials have not said what caused the gas leak or where it was found within the casino.