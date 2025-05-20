George Wendt, who played Norm on 'Cheers,' dies at 76

George Wendt, the actor best known for playing Norm Peterson on the long-running sitcom "Cheers," has died. He was 76.

Wendt earned six Emmy nominations for his role on the NBC comedy series.

George Wendt as Norm Peterson in an episode of "Cheers." Paul Drinkwater/NBCU via Getty Images

Born on Oct. 17, 1948, in Chicago, Wendt began his career in comedy at Chicago's The Second City theater.

Prior to "Cheers," he starred in a few roles on television, including "M*A*S*H," "Taxi" and "Soap" before his big break in "Cheers."

Wendt starred in all 275 episodes of "Cheers" from when the show first aired in 1982 to its final episode in 1993.

This Oct. 20, 2009 file photo shows actor George Wendt posing for a portrait in New York. AP Photo/Jeff Christensen, file

In a 2021 interview with Chicago Magazine, Wendt recalled the first time he auditioned for "Cheers."

"I needed to look like a guy who wanted to have another beer," he said.

The actor added that he was exactly like Norm, just "with better writing."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.