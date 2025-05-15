Georgia woman, missing for weeks in Fresno County mountains, found alive

The search for a 27-year-old woman who was last seen in the Shaver Lake area on April 24th has intensified.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Georgia woman who went missing nearly three weeks ago in Fresno County has been found.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says 27-year-old Tiffany Slayton was found safe Wednesday near Lake Edison in Fresno County.

Deputies say the owner of Vermilion Valley Resort was checking on his property near the lake when he found one of his cabins was occupied by a woman matching Slayton's description. The owner immediately called the Fresno County Sheriff's Office to report his findings.

Deputies traveled up to Kaiser Pass Road to meet with the owner to confirm it was Slayton.

Paramedics arrived shortly after to check on Slayton's with deputies saying she was dehydrated but in good condition.

The Sheriff's Office says recent snow that was cleared Wednesday let to the owner to access his property. The owner says he had left a cabin unlocked to offer shelter in case of a situation like this.

Slayton was camping throughout the Sierra before she was last seen in the Shaver Lake area on April 24.

The last time her family heard from her was when she was planning to camp near Huntington Lake. Her family told Action News she was set to begin medical school when she returned home to Georgia.

Detectives are now arranging to meet with Tiffany to learn more about her timeline of events and overall experience.

