'The Golden Bachelorette: Men Tell All' Recap - bromance and romance take center stage

"The Golden Bachelorette: Men Tell All" was the least dramatic show ever, and that's exactly what Bachelor Nation was hoping for. Besties, bromance and... burgers were all the talk.

LOS ANGELES -- It's one of my favorite episodes of the year, the "Men Tell All." Charles L. also seems to be impressed as he walks onto the stage before taping began!

In the studio with host Jesse Palmer are CK, Bob, Gregg, Christopher, Kim, Michael, Dan, Jack (in his signature pink jacket), Jordan, Gary, Keith, Jonathan, Pascal, Mark and Charles L (who has the absolute best wave ever).

"The Golden Bachelorette" Mansion Men!

Charles L. says he's missed everyone. Jesse recalls night one in the mansion when they showed the video of everyone's families. And as it turns out, their kids are all in the audience!

Jen: I loved that they invited all of their children to be in the audience. It really continued that thread of family that the show introduced on night one.

After a recap of night one and some of the dates, they talked about life in the Bachelor Mansion. Christopher jokes he hasn't seen bunk beds since he was a kid, about the snoring and when you have a bunch of men "you don't know what kinda smells" are going to come out so they kept the door to the room open all night. Pascal said the room was vibrating because of Gregg's snoring but wanted to be gentle about it because Gregg was doing his laundry. Gregg said his experience inspired to take care of his sleep apnea. The healing journey continues for these guys.

They also talked about the kickball date. Kim revealed he separated his shoulder during that game! Charles, who'd never played the game before, said that "sometimes no experience is the best experience" and he's not wrong!

Jesse jokes that he has to talk about the infamous Chippendales date. He pressed Jonathan about whether he'd really ever done a striptease before and Jonathan's answer was he'd never done it "professionally." Jesse brought up that Keith said it was a lifelong dream to be a Chippendales dancer and he said he wondered what his daughters would think. Two of his daughters are in the audience, one says she was very entertained and a little uncomfortable but happy he stayed true to who he is. Mark said that he didn't want to do it but once they said it was to benefit Stand Up 2 Cancer, they couldn't keep him off the stage.

Michael told the audience that just before he left for the show, he'd been diagnosed with cancer. He was going to drop out but his kids told him he should still go through with the show his doctor gave him the OK to continue. He said what could have been a horrible year for him ended up being this great experience thanks to the guys and to Joan. He said he's going to be fine, by the way. Jesse says that ABC has made a donation to Stand Up 2 Cancer that matched what the guys raised that night. Love it!

MANSION MOMENTS

The guys talk about the camaraderie among the men in the house. Gregg says at this age, it's not easy to meet other guy friends and that everyone there is smart, funny, witty and handsome. The audience agrees. Dan talked about getting emotional leaving the guys after the intense situation they'd been in. Keith said they are all even planning trips together!

Jesse says we're going to see some things that didn't make the show, including Charles showing everyone around the mansion and Jack checking things out as well. He joked that his snoring was going to really make people mad and that his "ex-wife never got over it." Oops. Jack also marveled about the big bathtub, but he never got to use it!

Jen: I could watch an entire show of these guys touring mansions. Oh wait, I have the perfect name...Mansion Men!

Jesse remarks how the season was relatively drama-free. Well, with the exception of "burger gate" where, at the barbeque before a rose ceremony, Christopher put BBQ sauce on burgers and Jack was not having it. Christopher noted that the rule should be "when you're in charge of the grill, you're in charge of the grill" and no one should say anything. Jack said saying nothing isn't his style and you should never put BBQ sauce on a burger. To prove his way is the right way, Jack actually made burgers for everyone in the studio, including Joan's mom, Mary who was in the audience!

For the record, the burgers did not make it to the press room, where I watched this episode being taped. I might be a little salty about it.

Jen: I'd like to have them both throw down with Bobby Flay! Burger cook-off!

Jonathan speaks to host Jesse Palmer at "The Golden Bachelorette: Men Tell All"

JONATHAN IN THE HOT SEAT

Jonathan is called up to the hot seat and they recap his journey. He said it was an incredible experience. Joan validated him and made him feel seen. He says Joan patched a hole that had been in his heart, especially on the Prom date, where he got the group date rose.

And while the relationship with Joan was special, Jonathan said his friendships with the men were also very healing. While at the mansion, he'd get up at 5 a.m., make coffee, and get back in bed to pray and meditate. One day, Mark left him a couple of Post-It notes in his coffee cup that read "Jonathan, just in case I don't get to stay, I am humbled to have met you. I've enjoyed this time shared. Place this sticky note on your mirror to remind yourself you're a fantastic human being." And the other note read, "I am strong, I am interesting, I am handsome, I am deserving, I am enough." Jonathan's emotional, Mark's emotional and I am now crying. Mark said he thought Jonathan was a fantastic human and needed to be reminded of that.

Jen: I mean, I didn't think I could love these guys any more than I already did! It's crazy just how amazingly wonderful they all are.

MARK IN THE HOT SEAT

Mark Anderson, come on down, it's your turn on the hot seat! After a recap of his emotional journey, Mark says it was easy for him to relate to Joan due to their losses. They understood what the other was feeling a lot. He talked about how the hummingbird moment was a game changer for him, saying he felt it was a message from his late wife Denise, letting him know what he was doing was right.

His kids and soon-to-be son-in-law Joey Graziadei are in the audience (daughter Kelsey wasn't able to be there the night of the taping), who tells him he and Kelsey were both so proud of him, even if the Chippendales date made them a little uncomfortable! Mark goes over and hugs his kids as they go to break. Aww.

Jen: Any chance that we have to see Joey and Kelsey is a good one. I think anyone would be so fortunate to be a part of their family! I am really, really hoping that Mark can find a second happily ever after.

Fan favorite Charles L. takes the hot seat at "The Golden Bachelorette: Men Tell All"

CHARLES L. IN THE HOT SEAT

Fan favorite Charles L. takes the hot seat to massive applause and says he's thrilled to be a pop culture icon. Jesse points out that something looks different about him. Charles thinks it's the food he's been eating but Jesse notes his hair is different. JESSE! Don't blow up his spot, man!!

They show a recap of his journey and I'm not gonna lie, seeing all the Charles moments at once is EMOTIONAL! I'm tearing up just writing that sentence, to be honest.

Charles thanked his daughter for telling him it was time to move forward in his life, which led him to apply for the show. He'd never been on TV and admitted he didn't even know who Jesse was. Jesse feigns surprise and says he'll forgive him, "only because you're a celebrity now."

Charles' daughter says he exudes a newfound confidence since leaving the show. He was worried about what his family would think about this journey and then dating again but they've all been so supportive. A fan in the audience told Charles they think he should be the next Golden Bachelor, but if not her mom is single!

Jen: We were so lucky to get the chance to talk to him on our podcast last week. I think viewers must realize by now that this guy is as genuine as they get. He's a gem!

MORE MANSION MOMENTS

Jesse introduces a clip of the guys getting their zen on. Pascal led a day of face masks and meditation with a sound bath using pots and pans. And instead of changing "ohm," the guys chant "Joan." Jesse asks the audience to chant "Joan." I feel more peaceful already.

We also recap some Kim moments, including his fixing the dishwasher and of course, the infamous "Mansion Men" song.

Jesse said they needed to give "Mansion Men" the treatment it deserves and as a surprise to us all, the Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles came out to perform it for the audience. Yes, that was Jesse in the background knowing all the words and singing along.

Jen: They have found so many ways to infuse fun into this episode. Who needs drama when you have this much fun?!

PASCAL IN THE HOT SEAT

After a recap of his journey, Pascal says he's still emotional about how he left things off with Joan. It was a difficult decision and he needed more time. But as we all know, time is not something that's available on a show like this. He said his difficult life experiences made him protect himself more. He said his walls were up during this journey but Joan gave him the opportunity to bring down that wall.

Pascal's son Maxim is in the audience and says he's proud of his dad for showing vulnerability and showing him it's OK to do the same.

Jen: I really do like Pascal, but I still don't love how he handled everything with Joan. I think he knew he wasn't the one for Joan a little sooner than he let on.

Joan Vassos reunites with her exes on "The Golden Bachelorette: Men Tell All" Disney/Christopher Willard

JOAN IN THE HOT SEAT

Joan steps onto the stage to loud applause from the audience and the men! Jesse remarks that she forged a bond with the men pretty quickly and she recalls having so much empathy for them on night one. Then at the kickball date, she was so flattered that they'd put themselves through so much just for extra time with her. That made her reflect on whether she was giving enough to them.

Jesse opens it up to the guys. Gary says it was an honor to meet Joan and he was so happy to see her mom happy and healthy in the audience! You'll remember, during the season, her mom fell ill and she was really worried and Gary wrote her a special prayer.

Bob talks about how much this experience meant to him. Charles says it's been the turning point of his life. Joan says she's never met someone like him with such a pure heart and she says they're going to exchange phone numbers. Jonathan tells her that since he left the show, he is now dating someone! Go, Jonathan!!

Pascal says Joan is incredible and he hopes that by him leaving she was able to find the right person for her. Joan told him she pictured a life with him, especially after meeting his family and seeing his life. But she knew that the Tahitian bonding ceremony was uncomfortable for him and she had hoped they'd be able to talk more and figure things out in the Fantasy Suite but he'd already made up his mind. She says she wants him to be happy and wants the best for him, which is a really lovely way to end that relationship.

Jen: Joan is a class act. She doesn't want any bad blood and it seems as though she has a lot to look forward to in her future, so why dwell on the past?

LAUGHS AND EMOTIONS

No "Tell All" episode would be complete without bloopers, and these did not disappoint. We saw Joan's dress get caught in the limo on the first night, Pascal cutting a wig that Charles is wearing (!!), and a lot of sweating and snoring. There's also a guacamole moment with Jonathan and I just have to remind you all that there was some questionable guac during "The Golden Bachelor" so now I'm wondering if our Goldens should just never eat guacamole.

We also got a special look at next week's finale. Joan, Guy and Chock head to Bora Bora (another moment of envy for that trip). Joan says a future that was looking bleak now looks vivid. Chock tells Joan he loves her, then later says he doesn't feel comfortable proposing to someone if they haven't said they love him. Joan and Nancy have a conversation, Joan tells her she feels unlovable, to which Nancy replies "That's not true" and reminds her that she's had love before and can have it again (I think this is the aftermath of Pascal's leaving, unless Nancy went to Bora Bora with them!!). At the end, she says "I've only been in love with one person... more than one now." She tells Jesse that there are tears at the end, but some of them are happy tears. We'll see how it all ends next week on "The Golden Bachelorette" and "After the Final Rose" - I can't wait!

Watch my interviews with the Mansion Men in the video above and get ready for the finale.

Jen: Oh my goodness, how will we wait a whole week?! I must know who Joan ends up with!!! I just hope whoever she chooses is the partner she deserves in her golden years!

