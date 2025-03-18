Good Samaritan killed by DUI suspect while trying to help after crash near Atwater: CHP

ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was killed while he was trying to help a stranger in need near Atwater over the weekend.

28-year-old Abraham Bustos Guzman was hit by a car after he stopped to help a different driver who had crashed into a guardrail.

"It feels like a nightmare. It doesn't feel right, it doesn't seem right," said Jose De Jesus Dustos, Guzman's father.

A family broken by a devastating car crash.

The California Highway Patrol says 28-year-old Abraham Butos-Guzman was southbound on Highway 99 near Atwater a little after 4 on Sunday morning.

Abraham was on his way home from work when officials say he noticed an SUV that hit a guardrail.

That's when Abraham pulled over to check on the driver, 22-year-old Sincere Collins, and the passengers in the vehicle.

Officers say during that time another driver, 23-year-old Yessica Partida, crashed into the SUV and struck Abraham.

Both drivers are suspected of driving under the influence.

"No one should have to live through what I'm going through. The loss of a child is hard," said Silvia Bustos, Guzman's mother.

"I may have lost the presence of my son but I'll always have him in my heart,"

Guzman's family says he was a light in this world.

They now face the harsh reality of explaining his death to his young nieces and nephews.

"They ask questions and you kind of have to pick and choose what you say," said Guzman's sister, Alejandra Bustos.

"He was just very involved in all of their lives. He loved being an uncle."

The family says they find some peace knowing Abraham died doing what he loved.

"He was always someone you can rely on for help. No matter what it was, no matter the time of day or night," said Braulio Bustos, Guzman's brother.

Merced Police Sergeant Mark Jenkins says Abraham was just months away from becoming a police officer, a dream he's had since he was young.

"I had the privilege of mentoring him. I have the privilege of knowing his family, and I've come to love all of them," said Sgt. Jenkins.

"So, it's more than just losing an explorer, it was losing a friend."

Partida is still in custody and facing felony DUI charges.

Collins has been released with charges pending.

Guzman's family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with this sudden loss.