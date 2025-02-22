Good Sports: Farmersville gym aims to give back to local youth

With the help of his brother, a few local sponsors and his own money, Danny has made the entire experience free of charge.

More than a decade ago, Danny Diaz-Valdovinos Jr. had an idea. As a lifelong MMA coach, Danny decided to open a gym in his hometown of Farmersville.

More than a decade ago, Danny Diaz-Valdovinos Jr. had an idea. As a lifelong MMA coach, Danny decided to open a gym in his hometown of Farmersville.

More than a decade ago, Danny Diaz-Valdovinos Jr. had an idea. As a lifelong MMA coach, Danny decided to open a gym in his hometown of Farmersville.

More than a decade ago, Danny Diaz-Valdovinos Jr. had an idea. As a lifelong MMA coach, Danny decided to open a gym in his hometown of Farmersville.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- More than a decade ago, Danny Diaz-Valdovinos Jr. had an idea.

"I want to start a program where kids don't have to worry about paying, you know, they can actually get help," he said.

As a lifelong Mixed Martial Arts coach, Danny decided to open up a gym in his hometown of Farmersville.

With the help of his brother, a few local sponsors and his own money, he's made the entire experience free of charge.

"We pretty much formed a team to keep this going," he said. "It's for the kids. That's why we work hard -- it's for the kids."

As the city's former vice mayor, Danny used his connections to create the 'Leave no Kid Behind" program, a Monday-Friday operation for students anywhere from 5 to 19 years old.

"These kids come from farm labor workers, so they don't have the actual funds to pay the higher prices at other gyms," Danny said.

The son of farm workers himself, Danny remembers his parents' struggles all too well.

"They went some days without eating," he said. "They struggled, they sacrificed to provide for us, and that's the way to give back to the kids for the parents. It's tough out there."

Over the years, his students have become coaches and mentors in their own right.

"Some of the kids are still here that used to be those little kids," Danny said. "Now, they're more mature. Now, they're helping me guide the other kids."

One of those kids is 15-year-old aspiring boxer, Joel "Boogeyman" Avila.

"My reason for coming is to make it and help my dad out with money issues," he said.

Others, like amateur boxer Esteban Garcia, are hoping to turn pro.

"Training from the same place, so we just want to see everyone succeed," he said.

Danny says no matter the age or skill level, he treats every student like his own family.

"One time or another in life, we need a hand," he said. "We all need to get lifted. Everybody falls."

It's a hand he'll keep extending for years to come.

"As long as God is helping me out, sponsors helping out, as long as I'm around, it'll keep going," he said.

For sports updates, follow Alec Nolan on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.