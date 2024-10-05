Good Sports: The Ricky McCoy era at Roosevelt High

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Ricky McCoy is a Rough Rider through and through.

"This place is everything to me," McCoy said.

The Roosevelt High grad in the midst of his first year leading his alma mater.

"There's a new standard and expectation and that's what we expect every Friday night," McCoy said.

At just 26 years old, McCoy has the Rough Riders riding high with a 4-1 record, their best start in six years.

"He's young so you know a lot of people doubt him but we got his back and all that," Rough Riders' junior defensive lineman Michael Hester said.

"He brings a lot of energy out here a lot of passion so when we see him we get hyped," Rough Riders' junior cornerback Dupree Evans said.

The hype is real, but McCoy says he's trying to keep the rough riders from getting ahead of themselves.

"Definitely my job to keep them in line and make sure they're staying on the ground," McCoy said.

Between the lines, McCoy brings Division-I experience.

"He knows a lot, he has a lot of knowledge so I just learn from him and keep grinding," Hester said.

As a former Washington Huskie and Fresno State Bulldog defensive lineman, McCoy comes from a strong pedigree of coaching.

"Played for two hall of fame coaches in Chris Petersen and Jeff Tedford," McCoy said.

With more than 270 combined wins and 10 conference championships between the two, including one McCoy helped Tedford win on the blue, McCoy is using his own experience to build a program that lasts.

"We have a mission statement that we shared at Washington and Fresno State. That's doing things with class, integrity, and academic excellence," McCoy said.

McCoy knows culture starts with a mentality.

"Regardless of the wins and losses these guys fight 'till the end," McCoy said.

"With him leading our team, i feel like we can do great things," Evans said.

With playoff expectations on the table, McCoy is just trying to keep his Rough Riders' on their horse.

"Keeping them grounded, keeping myself grounded, and just really grinding this thing out," McCoy said.

