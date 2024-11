California offering new rebates up to $8,000 to make homes more energy efficient

California homeowners can get rebates up to $8,000 for purchases that make their homes more energy efficient.

LOS ANGELES -- California is launching new rebates to help you cut down on your home energy costs.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the Home Electrification and Appliance Rebates for qualified homeowners.

The rebates are good for up to $8,000 to reduce the cost of purchasing and installing energy-efficient heating and cooling pumps.

It's the first of two federal programs rolling out in the state to make climate-resilient homes more affordable and improve indoor air quality.