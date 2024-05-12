Dozens of Duke students walk out ahead of Jerry Seinfeld's commencement speech

DURHAM, N.C. -- Sunday was a big day for students like Victor.

"It's something that like it's been like a dream for me come true," he said.

Uwe is from Nigeria and is now graduating with his master's degree at Duke University with his son watching him walk.

"You know, when he sees his dad coming to Duke University, graduating from Duke University, he's going to feel empowered... He's going to feel energetic, you know, to do the same," he said.

Romina Sequeira said she also felt the weight of the moment walking as a first-generation college student.

"It's an accomplishment for my whole family and also for this class because everyone works really hard. So congratulations to Duke students," she said.

The commencement speaker, Jerry Seinfeld, brought mixed reactions as he took the podium. A few dozen students walked out of the ceremony, some carrying Palestinian flags while chanting "Free Palestine" that were later replaced with "Jerry, Jerry" chants from the crowd. Seinfeld has been vocal about his support for Israel.

As you might expect from the famed comedian, his speech was filled with jokes.

"You went to Duke, that is an unbelievable privilege. I now have an honorary doctorate, a humane letters degree from Duke University, and if I can figure out a way to use that, I will," Seinfeld said adding a piece of advice to graduates.

"Find something where you love the good parts and don't mind the bad parts too much. The torture you're comfortable with, this is the golden path to victory in life."

Ultimately, Seinfeld told students to work hard and keep their humor as they enter the next chapter of their lives.

