Grand opening of El Super grocery store at Manchester Mall in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- El Super's is holding its grand opening for its second Fresno location.

The new grocery store located on Blackstone and Garland avenues is looking to provide more convenience to those in the community.

It's taking over what used to be Manchester Mall's old Sears store.

The store hosted job fairs over the last few months to help fill more than 100 positions.

People we spoke with back in May during the job fair told Action News that searching for employment has been difficult.

But they're hoping their bilingual skills and Latino backgrounds will help.

The Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation said big chains like "El Super" lead to opportunities for the Hispanic community.

El Super offers a variety of products, including popular items in Latin American cuisine.

This new location is El Super's 70th store location.

