Grand opening held for CUSD's Satoshi Hirayama Elementary School, construction still underway

Monday marks the first day of school for the Clovis Unified School District.

Monday marks the first day of school for the Clovis Unified School District.

Monday marks the first day of school for the Clovis Unified School District.

Monday marks the first day of school for the Clovis Unified School District.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Monday marks the first day of school for the Clovis Unified School District.

Principal Laura Reynolds is just days away from welcoming students back to school.

"I think every year for every principal, it's a mix of excitement and nerves, just like our kids," Reynold said.

This year, around 450 students will step onto the brand-new campus of Satoshi Hirayama Elementary School.

"We want kids to really feel like they're a part of something new and that they are at the beginning of a long legacy for us," Reynolds said.

The 35th elementary school in the Clovis Unified School District is named after long-time Clovis Unified Teacher and Japanese American, Satoshi Hirayama.

He experienced internment as a child, played baseball at Fresno State, served in the US Army in the Korean War and was the first Japanese American to play in Japan's professional baseball league.

A flag sent from that Japanese league was draped over a chair, holding Mr. Hirayama's seat at the school's grand opening Thursday.

His nickname "Fibber" was also on display.

Kevin Hirayama, one of his sons, gave a speech but did so with his father's wisdom in mind.

'If I were to say 'Dad, I got to make a speech about your school.' Typical Fib, 'Hey, make it quick.'" Kevin said.

With dozens of Hirayama family members in the crowd to witness, Mr. Hirayama's three sons and Hirayama's 101-year-old brother helped officially cut the ribbon.

"I think my dad would be very humbled, proud. He would say the same thing I just said -- unbelievable. What a facility," Kevin said.

Attendees went from the sound of drums to the sound of working crews just outside.

Principal Reynolds says student services such as the cafeteria, library, nurse and office will all be available on day one, but the campus is an active construction site.

"We are ready for kids, we've got plans to keep them safe, we're communicating that will our families regularly." Reynolds said.

The home of "the Heat" will be under partial construction until mid-October.

Full completion is expected by January.

In the meantime, some students will learn in brand new portables brightly decorated and ready to welcome them to class.

Kevin Hirayama says his dad loved kids and wants the students will feel that on this campus.

"I hope the kids know that they're going to get a great opportunity at a great school," Kevin said.

Thursday evening, students and parents will be on campus as teachers welcome them in for back-to-school night ahead of the first day of school.

For news updates, follow Jessica Harrington on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.