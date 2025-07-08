Grieving families gather in Hanford in hope of changing California Proposition 57

This comes after the death of 17-year-old Lorenso Sanchez, who police say was stabbed to death by a 15-year-old suspect in April.

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dozens of mothers gathered outside of the Kings County Superior Courthouse in Hanford on Monday, each of them with one thing in common, they have all lost a loved in crimes that involved a juvenile.

"You can honestly feel the emotion behind you," Stephanie Tellez said. "There's an energy, it's a lot, it's a survival energy, a sad energy but I think we all have that commonality that we are fighting, we are not going to let this ride out the way it has been."

Grieving mothers say their goal is to pressure lawmakers to change California Proposition 57.

"I feel with us being together as one voice together for our families that we can make a change, we will make a change, we will get justice for our families," Susan Grote said.

Proposition 57 was a ballot measure approved by California voters in 2016. Proponents argue it increases public safety through rehabilitation and saves taxpayer money by reducing the prison population.

But Kings County District Attorney Sarah Hacker says Prop 57 has made it more difficult for DA's to charge juveniles who commit violent crimes as adults.

Plus, additional laws, keep juvenile files private.

"So the public will see these horrible events, but they will not know what the outcome is. and that also needs to change. We need more transparency in Juvenile court, because our community sees the violence, and they also need to see the consequence," Kings County District Attorney Sarah Hacker said.

And while dozens showed up in support of change outside the courthouse, the mother of a young victim was inside facing the teen accused of taking her son's life.

"You try to live with the pain everyday and the reality is that it's never going to get better, it's been a rollercoaster ride, to know that I am not going to get justice," Julia Sanchez said. "These mothers didn't get justice, its very stressful, very disappointed in the laws and I haven't even grieved the correct way."

Families doing what they can to ensure their loved ones didn't die in vain.

"It makes me feel like there is some type of hope in humanity, because I did feel alone at some point and now that others are speaking it gives me hope," Samantha Bautista said.

Families say they will continue fighting for justice and for their loved ones who were taken too soon.

