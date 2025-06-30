It's expected to include playgrounds, a splash pad and multi-use courts, along with a skate and dog park.

Groundbreaking ceremony for Dolores Huerta Park in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A groundbreaking ceremony will be taking place Monday morning for a new neighborhood park in northwest Fresno.

Officials will gather at Milburn and Dakota at 10 am for the ceremony for Dolores Huerta Park.

Monday's ceremony comes after the Fresno City Council approved a construction contract for the park in March.

The park will transform nearly 200,000 square feet of land into a vibrant community gathering space.

It's expected to include playgrounds, a splash pad and multi-use courts, along with a skate and dog park.

The park is being named after the well-known civil rights leader who co-founded the National Farm Workers Association with fellow activist Cesar Chavez.

