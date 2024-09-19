WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Groundbreaking held for new park in Fresno's Tower District

Broadway Parque will offer play structures for kids, two shade areas, paved pathways with lighting and water-wise irrigation.

KFSN logo
Thursday, September 19, 2024 4:10PM
Groundbreaking held for new park in Fresno's Tower District
Fresno city leaders were in a central Fresno neighborhood on Wednesday to break ground on a brand new park.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno city leaders were in a Central Fresno neighborhood on Wednesday to break ground on a brand new park.

It's just a dirt field right now at the corner of Broadway and Elizabeth Streets in the Tower District.

Soon, Broadway Parque will offer play structures for kids, two shade areas, paved pathways with lighting and water-wise irrigation.

Families will also be able to gather at picnic tables.

Construction should be completed in the late summer or early fall of 2025.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW