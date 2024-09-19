Broadway Parque will offer play structures for kids, two shade areas, paved pathways with lighting and water-wise irrigation.

Groundbreaking held for new park in Fresno's Tower District

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno city leaders were in a Central Fresno neighborhood on Wednesday to break ground on a brand new park.

It's just a dirt field right now at the corner of Broadway and Elizabeth Streets in the Tower District.

Soon, Broadway Parque will offer play structures for kids, two shade areas, paved pathways with lighting and water-wise irrigation.

Families will also be able to gather at picnic tables.

Construction should be completed in the late summer or early fall of 2025.

