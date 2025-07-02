The project includes construction of a new building with 193 hotel rooms and a rooftop restaurant.

Groundbreaking for phase two of construction at Eagle Mountain Casino

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A groundbreaking celebration on Tuesday marked the start of phase two of construction at Eagle Mountain Casino.

There will also be a central warehouse and office, expansion of an existing restaurant and a new events center that will seat up to 2,000 people.

Hotel additions are also coming, including a new spa, arcade and resort pool.

The general manager of Eagle Mountain Casino says the expansion will create at least 200 new jobs.

Shine Nieto is the chairman of the Tule River Tribe says the project will benefit not just the tribe, but also the city of Porterville and the local economy.

"We're in this together," Nieto said. "There's no more cowboys and Indians. There's no more Europeans and savages. It's all of us as human beings in this Valley."

Also part of Tuesday's groundbreaking was the unveiling of the new logo identifying Eagle Mountain as not just a casino, but a resort.

Completion of the project is expected by the summer of 2027.

