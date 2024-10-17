Hanford Goes Green planting over 600 trees with $1M grant

Investing from the ground up is at the root of the Hanford Goes Green, as the first of 600 Chinese Pistache trees were planted.

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Investing from the ground up is at the root of the Hanford Goes Green event.

The first 600 Chinese Pistache trees were planted in the city Wednesday morning.

"I'm just elated," said Hanford's Parks and Community Services Director Brad Albert.

He explains, "These trees have been grafted over time to do well in Hanford climate, soil and water conditions."

The city received a one-million-dollar grant from the Inflation Reduction Act to fund the project.

The trees will be planted across the city, starting at the Hanford Sports Complex.

Supporters say the benefits will go beyond the shade their leaves provide.

"This is what climate justice looks like. It's centering the voices of those most impacted and addressing the inequities that have been ignored for far too long," says Amanda Pantoja, with Green Latinos, an environmental leadership group.

Chief Randy Moore from the US Forest Service says shaded areas are about 10 to 15 degrees cooler than those in direct sun.

Trees have also been shown to help improve people's mental health.. and provide many environmental benefits.

"They capture carbon, they remove air and water pollution," explains Chief Moore.

It's something the city welcomes.

"It's no longer our dirty little secret that we have some of the worst air quality in the nation. Unfortunately, a large portion of our city is classified as disadvantaged, and we know those residents are much more vulnerable to these environmental impacts," says Mario CiFuentez, Hanford City Manager.

Locals say this will help improve the quality of life for years to come.

"We are planting justice, resilience and hope for future generations," says Amanda.

"I look forward to coming back over the years to see the growth and use these types of projects to show, not only my children but others, what we can do as a community together," mentions Isaiah Lara with CSET and a Member of Sequoia Community Corps.

The project will take several months to complete.

