Hanford school reduces chronic absenteeism, named CA Distinguished School

The students at Martin Luther King Junior Elementary School on the south side of Hanford are celebrated for all of their wins.

The students at Martin Luther King Junior Elementary School on the south side of Hanford are celebrated for all of their wins.

The students at Martin Luther King Junior Elementary School on the south side of Hanford are celebrated for all of their wins.

The students at Martin Luther King Junior Elementary School on the south side of Hanford are celebrated for all of their wins.

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- The students at Martin Luther King Junior Elementary School on the south side of Hanford are celebrated for all of their wins.

That includes learning new words and completing assignments, but also just showing up to school each day.

Principal Kelly Bekedam says attendance has been a priority since students returned to class after the pandemic.

"We had a chronic absenteeism rate of 42%, which is very high. Pre-COVID, our school was actually at about 17%," Bekedam said.

The school has been battling back against those high numbers.

The office staff works on follow-ups with parents when students aren't at school.

They start by calling.

Then they send a message through Parent Square.

If they don't get a response, Principal Bekedam personally sends them a text message.

"I will make a text message to parents like, 'Hey, I miss Johnny.' -- Just using a name, right? 'Just missing Johnny today. Where is he at? Or is he okay? I hope he can come on time," Bekedam said.

If it's a transportation issue, the school will pick up the students.

Students are also incentivized to show up.

That can earn special activities like laser parties, games or pieing administrators in the face

"So this is something new we implemented this year. This is our perfect attendance chart," Bekedam explained.

When the class has perfect attendance, they get to mark off a day.

The more days they mark off, the more prizes they receive.

"We had a couple of classes already get the pizza, and some that are working for the pie in the face, so we may be getting pied again," Bekedam said.

They had a chance to win bicycles donated by the Kings County Sheriff's Explorers.

Data shows what they're doing is working.

During the 2021-22 school year, the chronic absenteeism rate was at 42%.

The following year, it was down to 25%.

Last year, during the 23-24 school year, it was down to 12.3%

Bekedam says those attendance rates also helped students do better in English and math.

"We have over the last two years shown proficiency in closing this achievement gap, and one of them contributes to attendance, right? If kids are here, they can learn," Bekedam said.

Those changes were enough to help the school stand out and land MLK Jr. Elementary on the 2025 California Distinguished School List.

Bekedam hopes the positive recognition shifts what people may think about what the school has to offer.

"So some people, I think, they think like, 'Oh, South Side school can't perform.' But, you know what? MLK is performing, and we're doing amazing things here in our community," Bekedam said.

To highlight all of the success that has been happening, parents will be invited for a special celebration on June 3.

There, students and teachers will be recognized for all of their hard work.

For news updates, follow Jessica Harrington on Facebook, X and Instagram.