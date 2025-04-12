Hanford West students given opportunity to explore hands-on careers through welding pathway

Hands-on training in Hanford. High school students are crafting items like benches, barbeques and hibachi grills.

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hanford West Senior Edgar Ferrer walked us through the highlights of a barbeque grill on campus.

"This is a Santa Maria grill. We have a stainless steel grates with the Hanford West logo on there," Ferrer explained. "We have doors where you can open it up, put charcoal in there."

The entire thing was custom built by he and his classmates in the Welding Pathway.

The three years of courses are taught by teacher Bill Chambers.

"What we're trying to teach them is manufacturing skills, welding skills, I teach some machining skills," Chambers said.

He says by their final year at the high school, they'll have their OSHA certification and they'll be ready to work as an apprentice in a professional shop.

Chambers works closely with the students, but gives them space to try things out on their own.

He says the course is important for students who like to work with their hands because they're able to see what they're working toward.

"One of the things about a shop like this is you start with something and you get a finished product," Chambers said. "All of the sudden, it lights a fire underneath them and 'Oh, I like this.'"

Superintendent Victor Rosa says Career Technical Programs like these give students who don't play sports or aren't part of a club a reason to show up to school.

"They might not like all of their classes, but they love that class," Rosa said.

Every time students put on their welding helmet, measure or make a cut, they're working on skills they can use in the future.

Ferrer, who's already putting his skills to work at a Hanford Stainless steel fabrication company, says he'd recommend other students consider joining.

"I think it's a good program to have because it teaches students -- for the students that like hands-on -- it teaches them a lot and it gives them an opportunity to see how it is working in a shop," Ferrer said.

The course changes with the industry. For instance, they recently received a computer matic control mill. The students will be able to program the machine and it will make the cuts for them.

For news updates, follow Jessica Harrington on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.