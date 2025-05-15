Health experts urging skin safety as Valley temperatures rise

With the warmer weather here in Central California, health experts are urging people to take action and protect their skin from sun damage.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- "I first noticed a really odd little thing at the tip of my nose. It wouldn't stop bleeding, and it wouldn't stay hard."

That's when Sandy Highfill knew something wasn't right.

She called Dr. Kathleen Behr of Behr Laser & Skin Care Center in northeast Fresno.

"We discovered that we had Basal Cell Melanoma with a biopsy," Highfill said.

Since then, Sandy's undergone multiple surgeries to remove the cancer from her face.

She sees Dr. Behr every few months.

As Sandy underwent treatment, another type of skin cancer was found at the top of her head.

"I noticed a tiny little brown dot on the top of my head," Highfill said. "Overnight, it grew to the size of a quarter. I went to Dr. Behr, who saw me immediately, who did a biopsy and we did surgery the next day."

Skin cancer is one of the most common types of cancer, and it affects all ages.

Doctors say about two people die of the disease in the US every hour.

With warmer weather ahead in Central California, taking steps to safeguard your skin is vital.

"People need to know they need to protect themselves on da aily basis, with sunscreen as the best protection," Dr. Behr said.

Basal and Squamous Cell, along with Melanoma, are some of the common cancers that Dr. Behr treats.

Doing regular and routine skin checks can help keep you healthy, with early treatment to prevent the disease from getting worse.

Despite being diagnosed with skin cancer, Sandy doesn't let it stop her from enjoying the outdoors.

She now just takes precautions, making sure to wear long sleeves and hats.

"Knowledge is power for anybody with a skin condition or any condition," she said.

