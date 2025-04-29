Heartland Alt. High students given opportunity to build skills for a career in wildland firefighting

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- On a sunny weekday morning, along the quiet Kings River, Heartland High School students hopped out of a van, grabbed their gear, gloved up and adjusted their helmets to head out.

The students are part of the Valley Regional Occupational Program's Wildland Firefighting course.

Junior Briana Mercado says it's better than being in a classroom.

"I prefer being outside. It's nice, windy, you get to be with your friends, and you learn something new," Mercado said.

The course is taught by former wildland firefighter David Cooper.

"Anyone in the nation who wants to be an entry-level wildland firefighter goes through this course," he said.

In the classroom, students take FEMA courses and learn the basics about weather and how it affects wildfires.

But outside of the classroom, they're getting hands-on practice.

They learn to use a chainsaw and how to set up a portable pump.

On the day we visited, they were helping to clear a trail.

"It is hard work, and the first time they go out, they comment on how hard it is," Cooper said.

This is the first year the program has been offered to students at the Selma Unified alternative education school.

Cooper says he can see students' skills improve throughout the course and also how they feel about themselves.

"One of the big ones is self-confidence. I see that just -- it's amazing when you see it from the beginning to the end," Cooper said.

For students like Mercado, she plans to pursue a career in wildland firefighting.

"All the hard work, all the long days, something I want to do," Mercado said.

She says she's grateful that a program like this is now offered at her school.

"I feel like that's what kind of helps, especially with a high school continuation school, that we get offered these opportunities that a regular high school would. I feel like that's what helps us in our career paths: we get offered things like that that we originally would get offered," Mercado said.

Once students complete the course, they are fully prepared and eligible to apply for entry-level positions for any wildland firefighting service.

