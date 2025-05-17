Heat illness prevention training held amid concerns about federal impacts

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Before the summer sun comes in full force, employers are getting Heat Illness Prevention Training.

For nearly twenty years now, Cal OSHA and Nthe isei Farmers League have hosted this free seminar.

"We have reduced worker deaths and injuries because of all of the educational materials that we work together on," said Manuel Cunha, Nisei Farmers League.

In recent years, they've added information about workplace violence and air quality due to wildfires.

"It's really important that employers and employees have that information on how they can protect themselves," said Edgar Gonzalez, Cal/OSHA Regional Manager. "Right? So knowing there is equipment they can use, knowing the various air quality indexes where it's mandated."

The seminars are held both in Spanish and English.

This is the parking lot during the Spanish session was only half full. Organizers say it's normally packed, but there may be a reason people are staying away.

"Employees are allowed to bring a complaint to Cal/OSHA without fear of retaliation as long as you're an employee within California, you do have protected rights," said Gonzalez. "Regardless of your immigration status... You can submit the complaint anonymously in the event that you still have some fear, but you do have protections within the labor code."

Cal OSHA said legal status doesn't matter when it comes to worker safety and they still want people to report safety concerns.

Attendees get dense packets of information in both writing and graphics to educate themselves and pass out to employees.

However, some worry federal funding cuts could limit the organization's ability to provide print material.

"To go to a presentation and just show something on a screen and don't give you things you can touch and feel is a mistake," said Cunha.

Cal OSHA said that information is always available online and they will work with employers to get print copies.

