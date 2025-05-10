Heat safety tips from doctors as weekend warmup begins

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- The 90s are back, and a climb in temperatures this weekend means close to triple-digit heat.

Local doctors are urging people to stay safe during warmer conditions over the next two days.

Doctors say the key to avoiding heat stroke symptoms is prevention, drinking plenty of water, and staying out of the sun.

"The problem that comes along with a lot of patients is they are not noticing they are dehydrated, and they are sweating a whole bunch, and they are unfortunately hurting their kidneys and the rest of the organs," said Dr. Patrick Matian at Adventist Health Medical Clinic in Tulare.

Dr. Matian adds that anyone with chronic conditions that may have a tough time recovering from heat exhaustion should take extra precautions.

"Sometimes they are living alone, and their family is not able to check on them. For them, they need to stay hydrated, they need to stay in cool places, so for those people, you need a family to check on them, increasing their social stimulants during those times and staying in a cool environment," said Dr. Matian.

Heat exhaustion symptoms can include a headache, heavy sweating, dizziness, and nausea..

Dr. Matian says it's best to take action and cool off before it's too late.

"You can end up in a coma, you can end up with multiple organ failures, severe lactic acidosis from the breakdown of your muscles," said Dr. Matian.

You can end up with rhabdomyolysis, which is a breakdown of your organs, and that can hurt your kidneys as well as other organs."

When necessary, head to the doctor.

