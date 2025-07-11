Help the city of Chowchilla chose its new slogan

CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The city of Chowchilla is looking for a new slogan and you can help decide which one makes the cut.

Officials say the motto is meant to represent the Chowchilla community and look toward the future.

A list of seven options was unveiled, including catchphrases like "A future of possibilities", "tradition meets tomorrow" and "palms meet progress."

The winning slogan will then be used on signs, online platforms and more.

To see the full choices and mark your vote, click here.