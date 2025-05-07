HJUSD and Lemoore College launch 'Computer Network Support Specialist' apprenticeship program

A new partnership with Lemoore College is allowing employees to become certified in the information technology field -- free of charge.

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Professionals within the Hanford Joint Union High School District are getting a chance to expand their resume.

Krysten Rodriguez has been with the Hanford Joint Union High School District for five years.

Recently, she switched positions and became a Technology Clerk.

Through her new role, she quickly found a new passion.

Ben Hernandez is a Support Technician and helps make sure Chromebooks, computers and everything in between are in working order.

"It's my job to make sure we get those back up and running to make sure we're not disrupting the learning environment for the students," Hernandez said.

Both are preparing to expand their skills and certifications through the new Computer Network Support Specialist Apprenticeship Program.

It's being offered in partnership with Lemoore College.

The district Director of Information Technology, Richard Braswell, says students will take online courses through the college and get hands-on training through the district.

"So they're going to have that understanding from the coursework, and then they're going to be able to apply it with actual on-the-job training," Braswell said.

Rodriguez and Hernandez are two of the five students in the first cohort.

Amy Baker is the Director of Apprenticeship Programs at Lemoore College.

She says the program is two years, but it is competency based, so some may finish faster -- others slower.

"Some are naturally more common or more comfortable in certain areas where others are not, so it's allowing that time to build up skills where they might not be so comfortable and go ahead and pass those that they're already familiar with," Baker said.

The program is completely free for the apprentices, which appealed to Rodriguez, who wants to continue to grow in this field.

"Especially how expensive school is right now? Yeah, I went for it, no hesitation. It's going to be for free? Why not? Take it," Rodriguez said.

Hernandez, who doesn't have a background with formal education in the IT field, sees this as a chance to develop his skills and prepare for his future.

"It's one of those things that a formal education is definitely important, but it wasn't something that I could afford, so the fact that our district put on a program like this, I'm forever grateful that I'll have this opportunity," Hernandez said.

The five apprentices will officially start the program this summer.

The district expects the apprenticeship program to expand into other areas in the future.

