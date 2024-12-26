Holiday gift returns: what shoppers need to about stricter policies, key deadlines

Returns are expected to hit an all-time high as retailers enact stricter policies.

Returns are expected to hit an all-time high as retailers enact stricter policies.

Returns are expected to hit an all-time high as retailers enact stricter policies.

Returns are expected to hit an all-time high as retailers enact stricter policies.

Most holiday shopping is behind us but now many Americans are headed to stores for another reason -- to make returns.

Returns are expected to hit an all-time high as retailers enact stricter policies:

H &M, Zara, American Eagle and T.J. Maxx are among those that have started charging for returns.

Best Buy's return deadline is Jan 14, and you may face a restocking charge for higher-priced items.

Amazon's return deadline is Jan 31, the same as Walmart's.

Need to make a return? Here's what you should do.

Make sure to check your store policy as it can vary by store.

Some retailers or stores won't take returns or exchanges after a certain time.

Return and exchange policies are often printed on the back of receipts or just give the store a call.

SEE ALSO | 8 tips to limit phone use during the holidays and spend quality time with family