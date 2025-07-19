Homicide investigation underway after man killed in Kingsburg

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Investigators with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office are searching for the person responsible for killing a man in Kingsburg.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Kingsburg Police responded to 7th Avenue and Nevada Street for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.

When officers arrived on scene, they say they found a man suffering from obvious signs of trauma.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

The Fresno County's Sheriff's Office has taken over the investigation and is working to identify a suspect.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.