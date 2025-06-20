Horse racing canceled at Big Fresno Fair as state regulators deny request for new dates

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Big Fresno Fair tradition is now officially canceled as state regulators blocked live horse racing in a narrow 4-3 vote on Thursday.

"I think the key here, though, is that the California Horse Racing Board had denied those racing dates," said Kathy Guillermo with PETA.

"I'm certainly relieved for the safety of the horses. If even one horse dies on a racetrack, then I don't think racing should occur."

The fair's horse racing last fall generated millions in wagers and drew thousands to the stands.

But death loomed large as vets euthanized Tulane Tryst after he had pneumonia in a stable.

Just two days later, Cry Me a Runner fell during a race, leading to her euthanization.

Vets then euthanized a third racehorse, Acclider, after he left the track by ambulance with a racing injury...

The three deaths prompted concerns for veterinarian Crystal Heath.

"It is very unusual for young horses like this to have these injuries so frequently that we see out on the racetrack," said Heath.

In February, fair organizers paused live racing after the California Authority of Racing Fairs announced it would no longer manage race meets.

Just three months later, the fair's board asked for races in September after company Bernal Park Racing was formed to revive race operations.

That request has now been denied.

"Before any race dates can occur, that board has to approve those dates, and the Horse Racing Board did not approve those dates," said Guillermo.

Fair organizers say the denial followed strong public testimony from political leaders and the Big Fresno Fair's board.

They declined our request for an interview on Thursday and directed us to a statement from CEO Christina Estrada.

"While we are disappointed by today's decision, our commitment to preserving this 140-year tradition remains strong," she wrote.

"The Fair's Horse Racing Committee will continue its efforts to pursue opportunities for 2026."

"Certainly, if it does return, there will be horses at risk because we have seen that repeatedly in California, and we've seen it despite the big Fresno Fair's good record in previous years," Guillermo said.

