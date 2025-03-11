Housing Watch: Looking at real estate trends in foothill communities

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Trips to the local foothills and mountains often lead to families asking if they can live there.

More "For Sale" signs have been popping up along the roads.

Realtor Noel Escobar has worked in the industry for more than two decades.

"Our housing market is actually doing very well right now up here in the mountains," she said. "We are seeing an increase in inventory. Just in Coarsegold alone, we have 80 active listings currently on the market."

Escobar has noticed price reductions every day on available homes.

Despite the inventory, prices are still coming down.

She says new buyers often talk about wanting to get away from the hustle and the bustle of the city.

"The difference in living our mountain lifestyle is much more enjoyable, in my opinion," Escobar said. "There's more outdoor activities. There's a lot of space between homes."

People here tend to live their lives at a much slower pace, and homes tend to stay on the market a little longer.

Some of these properties, literally, are hidden gems.

"Or if the house doesn't have something you love, houses are changeable," Escobar said. Location is not, so it's a great time to buy in the mountains."

Escobar figures it takes 90 days to sell a home in the Coarsegold-Oakhurst area.

