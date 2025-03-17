Houthi missile, drone attack on U.S. Navy ships failed, official says

LONDON -- The Houthis' retaliatory missile and drone attack on U.S. Navy ships in the Red Sea did not come close to hitting any American vessels, a U.S. official confirmed to ABC News, after President Donald Trump's administration launched a new series of airstrikes targeting the Yemeni group.

The Houthis claimed on Sunday to have fired 18 ballistic missiles and a drone at the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier group in two separate attacks over the previous 24 hours. The strike, the group said, "succeeded in thwarting a hostile attack the enemy was preparing to launch against our country."

A U.S. official told ABC News that the Houthis fired 11 drones and one ballistic missile, none of which came close to hitting any U.S. vessels.

All drones were downed by fighters -- 10 shot down by Air Force planes and one by Navy planes -- while the ballistic missile was not intercepted as it fell far short of the vessels, the official said.

The Houthi retaliation came after a wave of U.S. airstrikes in Yemen beginning on Saturday, which Trump described as "decisive and powerful military action" against the Iranian-backed group. The Houthis have been targeting Western-linked shipping and launching munitions into Israel since the fall of 2022, in protest of Israel's war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

"They have waged an unrelenting campaign of piracy, violence, and terrorism against American, and other, ships, aircraft and drones," Trump posted on his social media platform, Truth Social, on March 15. "We will use overwhelming lethal force until we have achieved our objective."

A U.S. official confirmed to ABC News on Sunday that U.S. air and naval assets hit dozens of Houthi targets in Yemen, including missiles, radars and drone and air defense systems. The official characterized the attacks as an opening salvo against the Houthis that sends a strong message to Iran.

The Yemeni Health Ministry said the strikes killed 53 people and injured 98 more.

Speaking with reporters on Air Force One on Sunday, Trump said he was not concerned about retaliatory strikes related to the latest American strikes.

National security adviser Mike Waltz told ABC's "This Week" on Sunday that the strikes represented "an overwhelming response that actually targeted multiple Houthi leaders and took them out. And the difference here is, one, going after the Houthi leadership, and two, holding Iran responsible."

Detailing their latest attack on U.S. Navy vessels, the Houthis said in a Sunday statement that they will "continue to ban the passage of Israeli ships through the zone of operations until the blockade on the Gaza Strip is lifted."

ABC News' Will Gretsky and Nicholas Kerr contributed to this report.