How you can see Action News' Margot Kim with new rock band

Instead of bringing you breaking news, Action News Anchor Margot Kim will sing an entire concert set list.

Instead of bringing you breaking news, Action News Anchor Margot Kim will sing an entire concert set list.

Instead of bringing you breaking news, Action News Anchor Margot Kim will sing an entire concert set list.

Instead of bringing you breaking news, Action News Anchor Margot Kim will sing an entire concert set list.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Our colleague Margot Kim has always had a song in her heart.

She never had the chance to belt one out with a real rock band until now.

Margot is the lead singer of "All Fired Up: The Songs of Pat Benatar."

"I always had performance in me, and then my life took a different path, which I love," she said. "This has always been a true dream of mine. To be able to do this at this stage of my life is mind-blowing."

Margot's surrounded by seasoned pros.

"When I first heard them, I was blown away," she said.

Bass player Marc Kapetan is a veteran Fresno attorney.

"They see me working, they know I'm a professional with that," he said. "When they come and watch us play, they realize we act just as professional in our music."

The jury was out whether Marc could still rock the house until we heard him play.

Drummer John Sotelo played in heavy metal bands in the 1980s.

"I played all over the United States, never really made any money," he said. "Just enough to get by."

Guitarist Kevin James used to shred on the LA-Hollywood scene during the 80s.

"It was a madhouse down there," he said. "It was so much fun. A lot of energy. This whole music scene was just on fire at the time."

Kevin started the local band Mr. Rude.

"Probably the most notable audition I did was with Ozzy Osbourne," he said.

You may have heard Margot perform the national anthem.

At concerts, she often sings louder than the artist on stage.

"I came down, heard Margot singing and was like, 'Well, she's the real deal.'"

Kapetan invited Margot onto his KMJ radio talk show in May of 2024, and it got Sotelo thinking.

"Why don't you ask her if she wants to play in a band?" Sotelo said. "So he did, and here we are getting ready for our first gig."

"For me to really, truly explore it now, just have fun and still be able to make a living and support myself and my family with my career, it's just a dream," Kim said.

Margot even dresses like a rocker.

She says she's come a long way since the band's first rehearsal at Maximus Media Studios in east central Fresno back in October.

For Margot, karaoke is so yesterday.

"Now I can get through the whole list of songs and belt them out in true Pat Benatar style," she said.

Friday, April 25, at Fulton 55, "All Fired Up" will hit us with their best shot.

Is it possible I could lose my co-anchor to a rock n' roll transfer portal?

"I don't think I'm going to be quitting my day job, but you never know," she said jokingly.

Margot's message is that instead of waiting much later in life to fully enjoy your hobby, do it now.

"It makes my life so much better in every way because my heart is fulfilled," she said.

For news updates, follow Dale Yurong on Facebook and Twitter.