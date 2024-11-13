How diabetes can affect your eyesight

It's more than just the sun that can hurt your eyes over time. Health experts say diabetes can also lead to vision loss.

How diabetes can affect your eyesight It's more than just the sun that can hurt your eyes over time. Health experts say diabetes can also lead to vision loss.

How diabetes can affect your eyesight It's more than just the sun that can hurt your eyes over time. Health experts say diabetes can also lead to vision loss.

How diabetes can affect your eyesight It's more than just the sun that can hurt your eyes over time. Health experts say diabetes can also lead to vision loss.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's more than just the sun that can hurt your eyes over time.

Health experts say diabetes can also lead to vision loss.

"Usually, damage to the eye is based on how well someone's blood sugar is controlled," said Dr. Mehdi Ghajar with the Eye Medical Center of Fresno.

According to the CDC, diabetic retinopathy is the leading cause of blindness in working adults. This is when there is damage to the small blood vessels at the back of the eyes.

However, Dr. Ghajar says that the disease can affect all age groups.

"If someone has Type 1 diabetes they may be affected in their 20's or 30's as early as that," said Dr. Ghajar. "If someone has type 2, it may be later in years."

Dr. Ghajar explains the symptoms in which people should be on the lookout.

"You're going to see a drop in the vision or you might notice little black spots which could be possible signs of bleeding in the retina," said Dr. Ghajar. "That's why it's very important for people to pay attention to their vision."

Even if you're not showing signs, doctors stress it's important to get your eyes checked regularly.

"For someone who's been diagnosed with diabetes and does not have any known diabetic retinopathy, once a year is adequate," said Dr. Ghajar. "But if someone has established diabetic retinopathy, sometimes those visits become more frequent, like every six months."

Managing your diabetes can also help.

"Controlling your blood sugar as best as possible," said Dr. Ghajar. "Working with either your endocrinologist or your primary care doctor, taking the right medications, seeking help from a nutritionist to control your blood sugar."

Dr. Ghajar says people should not be scared to see their eye doctor. He adds, by seeking early treatment it can help prevent future eye damage.

For news updates, follow Ana Torrea on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.