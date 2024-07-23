How fruit is protected from heat at Forestiere Underground Gardens

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The entrance to Forestiere Underground Gardens at Shaw near Highway 99 in northwest Fresno is shaded by grapevines.

Many of them were planted by Baldassare Forestiere, who came to Fresno from Sicily in 1906 and lived until 1946.

"The Underground Gardens is really one of the most unique pieces of Fresno history that we have," says Shera Franzman.

Many of the citrus trees Forestiere planted still bear fruit.

"I do know our citrus trees have lived well past their normal life span," Franzman said. "Citrus trees normally have a life span of about 50 years, and our trees have lived over 100 years old."

The land he bought wasn't suitable for farming, so Baldassare used a handful of tools to dig and build an underground home and garden.

"It was very strategic because he did have to make sure that there was an adequate amount of sunlight for his trees," Franzman said.

In addition to six varieties of citrus, visitors learn pomegranates and grapes were also successfully grown here.

Forestiere actually grafted six other fruit branches to a particular tree, though only two types of citrus remain today.

"Initially, he was inspired to come underground because he knew it would be cooler," Franzman said. "He knew from wine cellars in Sicily, it was always cooler underground."

It is normally 10-20 degrees cooler in the underground gardens - in the shade.

