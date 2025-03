How to show your support during Red Cross Month

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The month of March has been recognized as "Red Cross Month" since President Franklin D. Roosevelt first issued the proclamation back in 1943.

Today, its life-saving mission continues thanks to volunteers, donations and classes.

We sat down with the Executive Director of the American Red Cross Central Region to hear about ways you can support the cause.