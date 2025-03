How to spot an unpaid toll text scam

A certain type of texting scam is recirculating and this one has some people almost falling for it.

A certain type of texting scam is recirculating and this one has some people almost falling for it.

A certain type of texting scam is recirculating and this one has some people almost falling for it.

A certain type of texting scam is recirculating and this one has some people almost falling for it.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A certain type of texting scam is recirculating and this one has some people almost falling for it.

The scam text demands payment for an unpaid toll booth charge.

Action News anchor Vanessa Vasconcelos spoke with Emily O'Carroll from Guidespoint Security about how to spot a fake.