How Trump's Big Beautiful Bill and CA's budget could impact Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Board of Supervisors was presented with an update following the passage of President Trump's spending bill and California's state budget.

County Administrative Officer Paul Nerland addressed the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday to provide an update on potential impacts of cuts, and discuss department budget talks.

He first stated that most departments took a five percent cut but that still hasn't covered a "decent-sized deficit" that the county is working to close.

Medicaid, or Medi-Cal, is rolling out new requirements, including work check-ins every six months, so that will create additional work for the county.

The county's SNAP program, known as Cal Fresh, will not be affected in the next year, but in October 2026, Nerland says it's expected to cost an additional $6.5 million since federal contribution is dropping from 50 percent to 25 percent.

Supervisor Luis Chavez said it's important to know the number of people who could be impacted by cuts because 52 percent of residents receive a county service.

"I think we need to communicate to our local folks exactly how many people are going to get kicked off SNAP, how many people are going to go without medical services. Cause I think that's going to help us triage how we respond to that," he said.

As for state funding, one of the items highlighted was the state's decision not to increase money for homelessness in its $321 billion budget.

The county says existing money should allow for continued local efforts.

The county is still evaluating fiscal impacts with budget hearings scheduled for September.