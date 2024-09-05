Hulu's new show uncovers the scandalous details behind #MomTok

"The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" uncovers all the juicy details behind TikTok's #MomTok influencers

Have you heard of #MomTok? It was started by a group of Mormon influencers who soared to new heights when their videos started to gain popularity on TikTok.

Originally, the group of moms set out to create content that would challenge the preconceived notions of gender in the church, but quickly, their world would turn into that of scandal and gossip. The new reality series "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" dives deeper into their story.

On The Red Carpet spoke to two original members of the #MomTok group, where they got candid about their experiences.

"We're excited to show that you don't have to be in a box. You can still be sexy and be Mormon. You don't have to look a certain way. You can do what makes you feel best," said Mayci Neeley.

"I think we are a new generation of specifically Mormon moms. Even when we think about our parents and the way they raise their family is different than us," Whitney Leavitt added.

As #MomTok grew in popularity, a scandal hit, where it was revealed that some of the content creators involved in the group were swingers. All eyes were on them.

Neeley had this to say about the scandal. "None of us are perfect. Even people who are Mormon aren't perfect, and I think you see more of it now because back then, we didn't really have social media, so that's why it seems more prominent now than it did back then."

And with TikTok drama, a reality series came calling. Now, viewers can take a look at the secret lives behind the phone screens.

"On social media you're giving people a very very small glimpse of your life. They're seeing maybe like 10%, whereas now doing this reality show we're able to show how we really are in real life," Neeley explained.

"You're seeing real in the raw, when again, on social media, you're just posting the glitz and the glam," said Leavitt.

"The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" premieres September 6 on Hulu.

